Man Allegedly Raped 4-Year-Old Niece In Madhya Pradesh, Arrested

After interrogation, the girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination (representational)

4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 25-year-old uncle in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district today, police said.The accused was arrested under various sections of the Indian penal Code and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, said superintendent of police Vinit Kapoor.According to the police, the accused allegedly abducted the girl from outside her house in Ganj Basoda village. "Villagers spotted the girl lying behind a school, following which they alerted the police," the police said.The accused was arrested after the girl named him during the investigation. She was sent to the government hospital in Ganj Basoda for medical examination, Mr Kapoor said.