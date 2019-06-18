Man Allegedly Kills Neighbour For Objecting To Dumping Garbage On Road

The village remained tense following the incident, an officer said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was killed and his friend was critically injured on Tuesday when they were allegedly attacked by their neighbour during an argument over dumping of garbage in Mahagaon village in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said.

The accused, identified as Gajanan Rathod, was arrested within hours of the incident, a police officer said.

Police said the man who was allegedly killed, Omkar alias Rishabh Narwade, and his friend Manoj Bharwade objected to Gajanan Rathod dumping garbage on the road.

This infuriated Gajanan Rathod who then allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon.

While Omkar died during treatment at a private hospital, Manoj Bharwade is in critical condition, said Mahagaon police station inspector Damodar Rathod.

The village remained tense following the incident, the officer said.