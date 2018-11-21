Man Allegedly Hacks Mother To Death After Fight In West Bengal

The man allegedly killed his mother by repeatedly striking her with an axe. (Representational)

A man in West Bengal's West Midnapore district allegedly hacked his mother to death following an argument on Wednesday, police said.

"The man, a resident of West Midnapore's Goaltore allegedly killed his mother by repeatedly striking her with an axe on Wednesday morning. He has been arrested," a police officer said.

According to the neighbours, the man attacked his mother and later locked himself up inside a room along with the dead body.

"The neighbours heard some loud noise and broke into the house to find the woman's body in a pool of blood. They caught the man and informed the police," the officer said.

"The body has been sent for autopsy. The accused will be produced in court on Thursday," he added.