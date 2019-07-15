Man, 30, Injured After His Cell Phone Explodes While Speaking

The man had tucked the phone in his helmet and was speaking to the relative while riding his motorcycle Sunday when it exploded, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: July 15, 2019 20:26 IST
The man managed to bring the bike to a halt before losing consciousness. (Representational)


Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu: 

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured after his mobile phone exploded when he was speaking to a relative while riding a bike, the police said today.

Arumugam had tucked the phone in his helmet and was speaking to the relative while riding his motorcycle Sunday when it exploded, they said.

He managed to bring the bike to a halt before losing consciousness. Local people rushed to the spot and got him admitted to a hospital, the police said.



