Man, 30, Injured After His Cell Phone Explodes While Speaking

The man managed to bring the bike to a halt before losing consciousness. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured after his mobile phone exploded when he was speaking to a relative while riding a bike, the police said today.

Arumugam had tucked the phone in his helmet and was speaking to the relative while riding his motorcycle Sunday when it exploded, they said.

He managed to bring the bike to a halt before losing consciousness. Local people rushed to the spot and got him admitted to a hospital, the police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.