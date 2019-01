Odisha police arrested a 30-year-old for burning his mother alive (Representational)

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly setting his mother on fire at MPV-55 village in Malkangiri district.

The woman, identified as 55-year-old Gita Mandal, died after receiving severe burn injuries.

As per the police, Tapas Mandal and his mother had an argument over a property issue, after which the 30-year-old thrashed his mother and burnt her alive.

For more city news, click here