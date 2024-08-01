2 Men Arrested In Bengal For Allegedly Gang-Raping Woman

The woman named two men from her village in her complaint.

The alleged gang-rape of a woman in West Bengal's Malda district sparked outrage among the locals on Thursday. Two men named by the woman were arrested after she lodged a police complaint.

The woman, who is in her twenties, had alleged that the two men tricked her out of her home saying her cattle were roaming in the field. As she stepped out, the accused dragged her to an abandoned shed and gang-raped her for two hours.

She told the police they had threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the incident.

The woman named two men from her village in her complaint, who have been arrested. A case under related sections of the IPC has been registered, police said.

The incident has led to outrage in the area. Locals say, the victim used to live with her children and her husband, a migrant labourer, who was away for work.

She returned home at 2 am after the incident. Early next morning, she went to her parent's house and narrated the incident to her mother. Then along with her neighbours, she went to the police station and lodged a complaint.

The BJP has slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government over the incident.

"Another Bengal's daughter is a victim of gang rape again. A migrant worker's wife was abducted and gang-raped in Malda. Is the Chief Minister of Bengal sleeping awake? Being a woman, how are you enduring this demonic torture on women?" they said in an online post.

Commenting on the incident, West Bengal's Finance Minister, Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "We have already deprecated these sorts of things. Now whosoever does this, whatever steps are to be taken against him, that is to be done. We never favour them. Our administration never stands beside them."

"Why don't you ask about incidents in Uttar Pradesh. When it is Uttar Pradesh, does the mahila become someone else? There, you don't have anything to say," she shot back at the BJP's charges.