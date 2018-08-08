Haryana School Students Repair Roads; "Beaten Up If We Refuse," They Say

At a time when the students should be studying or taking coaching, they were asked to fix roads outside their school in Haryana's Mahendragarh.

Cities | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: August 08, 2018 08:05 IST
Students in uniform spotted outside school fixing roads.

Mahendragarh: 

A group of boys in school uniform were spotted fixing a broken road outside a government school in Haryana's Mahendragarh. The students allege that they are beaten up if they decline the work.

"We are beaten up if we refuse to do these tasks," one of the students told news agency ANI.

Students say they are beaten up if they refuse work.

At a time when the students should be studying or taking coaching, they were asked to fix roads outside their school. The matter has been escalated to the higher authorities who have promised proper action.

"I have received information about it. Proper action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true," Education Officer Rajbala said.

(With Inputs From ANI)

