Maharashtra Teen Allegedly Strangles Sister For Being Friendly With Boys

The boy had criticised his sister before and even beaten her over the issue (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his elder sister as he was upset with her for mingling with other boys in their locality in Maharashtra, police said today.



The accused was angry with his 19-year-old sister for being friendly with boys in their locality in Valiv town.



According to news agency PTI, Some neighbours had also taunted his family over the woman's conduct, police inspector Bharat Jadhav said.



The boy had earlier reprimanded his sister and even beaten her over the issue, Mr Jadhav said.



Yesterday, when their parents went out for work, the boy allegedly strangled his sister to death with a 'dupatta', he said.



The Valiv police later arrested the boy and registered a case against him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.



The body was sent for postmortem, Bharat Jadhav said, adding that investigation is still on.