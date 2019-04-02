Man Kills Daughters, Sends Photo To Wife Before Committing Suicide

Police have registered a case against Pragati and Khan under several sections of the IPC.

In a bizarre incident, a college teacher hanged his two minor daughters, sent a WhatsApp picture to his estranged wife and then ended his life, early on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident happened around 1 am at the home of the 40-year-old deceased ITI teacher Rishikant C. Kudupalli, police official Sunil Kamble said.

As per a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, Gopal C. Kudupalli, Rishikant was very upset about his wife Pragati's alleged affair with a local private driver, identified as Shahnawaz Khan.

A few days ago, Pragati suddenly eloped with Khan, deserting her husband and their two minor daughters - six-year-old Narayani and 18-month-old Kartiki.

Upset over this, Rishikant hanged both his daughters, clicking their photos and after sending them to his wife, committed suicide at his home in Ballarpur, 170 kms from Nagpur.

Their bodies were recovered early this morning by relatives and neighbours who informed the police, said Mr Kamble.

Police have registered a case against Pragati and Khan under several sections of the Indian Penal Code including murder, abetment to suicide, torture and other sections.

"They are currently absconding and we have launched a search operation for them," Mr Kamble added.

