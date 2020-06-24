Tiger Killed In Territorial Fight In Maharashtra Forest: Official

The tiger was killed in a territorial fight with another tiger, an official said (Representational)

The tiger found dead in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday had been killed in a territorial fight with another big cat, a senior Forest department official said today.

The carcass of the tiger was found in a forest in the district.

"The full-grown big cat was killed in a territorial fight with another tiger," said SV Ramarao, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur, who holds additional charge of Gadchiroli circle.

The carcass had many scratch marks and deep injuries caused by canine bite, he said.