Maharashtra Couple Allegedly Treated Patients Without Medical Degrees

A case has been registered against a husband-wife duo in Thane district's Bhiwandi area for allegedly treating patients without having requisite medical degrees, a police official said today.

"A case has been registered against the couple, identified as Biju and Valsa Thopil, under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961 at Bhiwandi police station," he said.

"The medical officer of Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation lodged a complaint against the Thopil couple. We then raided MM Clinic on Friday where the two were treating patients. They could not produce any medical degrees. We have not made any arrests in the case so far," he further added.