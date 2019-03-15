'Was Not Getting Salary': Maharashtra Cop Blames Seniors In Suicide Note

The cop served in the police force for at least 35 years. (Representational)

A debt-ridden policeman allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Amravati district of Maharashtra, apparently as he did not get salary for two months and was unable to send money to his son studying in Pune, police said on Thursday.

Assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Ramsingh Gulabsingh Chavan, 56, committed suicide on Monday in Chaparashipura locality in Amravati city, an official said.

Police recovered a suicide note later, in which Chavan has blamed Amravati police commissioner and deputy police commissioner for the drastic step.

"In the note, he also asked his family members not to perform the last rites until an offence is registered against the officers," he said.

Chavan, who served in the police force for at least 35 years, was posted at Kotvali police station, he said.

"In 2014, he had met with an accident while on duty and had been undergoing treatment for it. He had resumed his duty in December 2018," the official said.

However, he had allegedly not submitted his medical documents, due to which his income tax worth around Rs 51,000 was deducted, he said.

In the suicide note, Chavan said that he did not get salary for the last two months, he said.

The suicide note further said that during the period of treatment, the medical board had granted him time to rest, but despite that the police commissioner did not release his salary, the official added.

According to the official, Chavan's suicide note also mentioned that he was taking the extreme step as he was not able to send money to his son studying in Pune and because he was reeling under debt.

"We have registered a case of accidental death and a probe is underway," the official said.

