Maharashtra Cop Killed After Man Wanted In Old Case Attacks Police Team

A five-member police team had set out to nab the accused in the early hours today. (File)

An assistant sub-inspector was killed today and two other police personnel injured after a man wanted in an old case attacked them with a heavy piece of wood in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.

Assistant sub-inspector Raju Kurmate, 50, along with policemen Madhukar Muke and Pramod Fukare had gone to arrest Vilas Meshram who was wanted in an old case for trespass and causing hurt using dangerous weapons, an official said.

The accused, Meshram, was not attending court hearings in connection with the case after which a local court issued a warrant against him.

On receiving information that the accused was at his residence, a five-member police team set out to nab him in the early hours today, the official added.

"However, Meshram refused to obey the order of the police team to accompany them and attacked them with a heavy piece of wood," the official said.

Mr Kurmate suffered grievous injuries to his head and was declared dead at a rural hospital in Moregaon.

The other two police officials are undergoing treatment.

"Meshram fled the scene and efforts were on to nab him. A case of murder has been registered against him," the official informed.