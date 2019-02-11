Madhya Pradesh Teen Electrocuted After Climbing Atop Train For Selfie

The incident happened near Bherugarh railway station in Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Cities | | Updated: February 11, 2019 18:47 IST
A probe is underway to find out why the teenager had climbed on top of the wagon. (Representational)


Jhabua: 

A teenager Monday died after he climbed atop a wagon of a goods train reportedly to click a selfie and got electrocuted by the overhead wire, a railway security official said.

"Pankaj, 16, climbed on top of the wagon in the afternoon to click a selfie as reported by eye-witnesses. He came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire and got electrocuted," said Bamania Railway Protection Force officer Uday Pratap Singh.

A probe is underway to find out why the teenager had climbed on top of the wagon, he added. 

