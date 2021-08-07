Five Dead In 15 Days After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Madhya Pradesh

Five people, including two bar owners, have been arrested, police said (Representational)

Five people died after consuming spurious liquor laced with methanol in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in the last 15 days as per their viscera reports, a police officer said on Saturday.

"Five people have died after drinking liquor in two different bars in the city in a fortnight. Traces of poisonous methyl alcohol (methanol) have been found in their viscera samples as per the report, which means they died after consuming a poisonous liquor," Indore range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Manish Kapuria told PTI.

He said spurious liquor blended with Methanol is prepared by some unscrupulous elements for fast money but such composition is fatal.

The police officer said such people are identified in different districts of western Madhya Pradesh and a drive is on against them.

Another police officer said five people, aged between 30 and 40 years, had died after consuming spurious whiskey of the same brand in two bars of the city in the last 15 days.

Five people, including two bar owners, have been arrested under section 304 (causing death by negligence) and other counts of the Indian Penal Code.

"Stringent National Security Act (NSA) is invoked against one of the accused," he added.