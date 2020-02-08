5 Accused Of Murder In Punjab, Haryana Arrested From Madhya Pradesh

The five were arrested after a 20-hour operation, cops said (Representational)

Five persons wanted in Punjab and Haryana in cases of murder and robbery were arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Barwani on Saturday and firearms recovered, police said.

Police recovered a pistol, seven country-made firearms and 27 live cartridges, senior police officer DR Teniwar told reporters.

"The five men were arrested after a 20-hour operation," he said, adding that the police recovered a car with a Haryana registration number from the accused.

The accused, identified as Bhagwan Singh Jat, Lakhbee Singh, Pradeep Sharma, Pawan alias Punia and Jabrajan Singh, are residents of various districts of Punjab and Haryana, Mr Teniwar said.

"They all have been wanted in cases like bank robbery, murder and other heinous crimes in the two states since the last 18 months," the police officer said.