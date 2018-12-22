Lioness Dies In Road Accident In Gujarat

A few months ago, 23 big cats died due to viral infections and territorial fights in the Gir forest.

A lioness succumbed to injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle in Rajula range of the Gir forest in Amreli district of Gujarat, a forest department official said on Friday.

The lioness, aged 1-2 years, died at a rescue centre at Babarkot in Amreli district, around 340km from the area, where she was taken after being found in an injured state on a road near Balani Vav village, he said.

"The lioness was rescued from the road accident site and sent to a rescue centre at Babarkot. The veterinary officer could not save the animal. It died late last night," the official said.

This comes two days after a lioness and its two cubs were crushed to death by a goods rain near the Gir forest in the same district.

The incident took place on Monday midnight near Borala village in Savarkundla taluka when a pride of six lions was walking along the railway track.

On Thursday, the carcass of a lion cub was found in a farm in Khambha taluka of Amreli district. Forest officials had said the cub died due to lever infection.

Last month, the state government had announced a Rs 351-crore programme for the conservation of wild cats in the state.

The Gir Forest National Park is the only abode of Asiatic lions.