Train Selfie Proves Costlier For Phone Snatcher, Solves Mystery Death

The mystery behind the death of a man was solved after a thief was captured on a train passenger's phone in Maharashtra's Kalyan. The thief, identified as Akash Jadhav, was filming a video of himself on a moving train on Tuesday when he was recorded by a fellow passenger.



The passenger then posted the video on social media where it went viral. The Kalyan Railway Police saw the video and arrested the man.



"On Tuesday, we arrested a suspect who had prior cases registered against him in Thane. We recovered a second mobile phone from him," said railway police officer Pandharinath Kande, adding that they then questioned him about where he got the mobile from.



When the mobile phone was switched on, it was revealed that it belonged to Prabhas Bhange, a resident of Pune. Mr Bhange worked at a bank and had travelled home from Pune for Holi.



He died after falling from a train at Vitthalwadi railway station at midnight on March 25 when he was going back to Pune.



Police said they did not know how he fell from the moving train until they questioned Jadhav and a shocking revelation came to light.



Jadhav had stolen the mobile from a moving train and Mr Bhange had fallen from the train while trying to retrieve it, they said.



"He was travelling from Kalyan to Pune. At Vitthalwadi station, Jadhav snatched his phone. To get his mobile phone back, Mr Bhange tried to get down from the train and fell to his death," Mr Kande added.



A case has been registered against the accused.