Madhya Pradesh Judge Missing From Court Premises: Police

The judge has been missing since today morning, the police said. (Representational)

A judge in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district went missing from the court premises today, the police said.

RP Singh, 35, has been untraceable since 11 am today, a police officer said quoting his wife's First Information Report.

The police have posted an appeal on social media, asking for any information about the judge's whereabouts

"We have registered a missing person complaint," station inspector Archana Dwivedi told news agency PTI over phone.

According to the judge's wife, he had not keeping well since the last two months.

