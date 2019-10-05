Kidnapped, Assaulted By BJP Leader's Kin, Alleges Journalist In Gujarat

A probe has begun into the matter, says police

A reporter of a Gujarati news channel told police on Friday that he was kidnapped and beaten by a BJP leader's brother in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, an official said.

According to the channel, their Banaskantha reporter Kuldeep Parmar was kidnapped and mercilessly thrashed by one Vadansinh Barad, the latter claiming to be the brother of local BJP leader LK Barad.

Parmar was attacked when he had gone to Kuvarsi in Danta taluka to uncover alleged irregularities by Vadansinh Barad at a government-funded resident school for tribal students, claimed the channel.

It said Barad and his men kidnapped Parmar from the school and thrashed him, leaving him with injuries on the body and a fractured leg.

Police said Parmar was located at a village nearby and rushed to hospital.

Deputy Superintendent AR Jankat said a police probe had begun into the incident. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said strict action would be taken in the case.

