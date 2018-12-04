Man With Mental Disability Beaten To Death After He Killed Two: Police

No arrests have been made yet in the case.(Representational)

A man with mental disability was killed in a Jharkhand village after he hacked two men to death in a fit of rage, police said on Monday.

Roshan Oraon, 23, and Shiva Oraon, 50, approached Suka Birsa, 50, at his home in Nagra village, 40 kilometres from Ranchi, late on Sunday to complain about his animals entering their field and grazing on their crops.

Birsa, who was receiving treatment from a hospital for the mentally disabled, became enraged. He attacked the Oraons with an axe and hacked both to death.

As news of the murders spread, villagers caught hold of Birsa and beat him to death, a Mandar police station officer said. No arrests have been made yet.

