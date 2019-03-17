JD(U) Leader's House Burgled In Bihar, Properties Worth Rs 7 Lakh Stolen

Rupeesfour lakh in cash and jewellery worth rupeesthree lakh have been stolen

Jewellery worth rupees three lakh and rupees four lakh in cash was allegedly stolen from a JD (U) leader's house in Gaya district's Rampur area late on Friday night, the police said.

The police alleged that the accused entered the residence of JD (U) Gaya Mahanagar vice president Shahzad Shah by breaking down the main door and took off with rupees four lakh in cash and jewellery worth rupees three lakh.

"We received information that a burglary took place here. The incident occurred when Shah was not present in his house as he had gone to Jahanabad to attend a marriage party," city senior police official Gopal Mishra said.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.