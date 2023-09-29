Punjab Cop Suspended After Influencer Uses Police Vehicle For Insta Reel

Jalandhar Viral Video: The video also shows her making an offensive gesture.

A police officer in Punjab was suspended after a video showing a social media influencer dancing atop his duty vehicle went viral, officials have said.

Official sources said the Station House Officer in Jalandhar was suspended allegedly for allowing the woman to use the police vehicle for an Instagram reel.

The social media influencer was seen sitting on the bonnet of the police vehicle and dancing to an upbeat Punjabi song.

A man in the police uniform is also seen with the woman in the end of the video.

Sources said the action was taken against the police officer after the video went viral on social media, triggering outrage.

A probe has been launched into the incident, officials said.