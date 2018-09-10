In Jammu And Kashmir, Collector Pitches In With Toilet Construction

Udhampur development commissioner Ravindra Kumar engaged in toilet construction activities

It is a race against time at Udhampur, in a remote corner of Jammu and Kashmir, where 1000 toilets are being built across 60 panchayats, under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Ravindra Kumar, the District Development Commissioner engaged in the construction activities and reached out to others to volunteer.

"Udhampur district has built 74,587 units of Individual Household Latrines (IHHL), covering 98 per cent of its population," the commissioner told news agency PTI on Friday, adding that the remaining 1,000 toilets too would be built soon.

The district administration has set up Open Defecation Free (ODF) verification teams, comprising officials from various departments to do a status check of the IHHL units built in all panchayats of the district.

Mr Kumar said people are voluntarily contributing towards making the district open defecation free under the government's flagship Swachh Bharat Mission.

Mr Kumar lent his hand in the construction of a toilet for a widow in Darsoo-Gudhar panchayat. He has urged his officials to speed up work to facilitate left out households in the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15, will launch the 'Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS), in the run-up to the 4th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission as it enters its final leg.

The launch of SHS, which is being described as a mass movement by the government, will be through video conferencing at more than 15 locations across the country, with different sections of the community, said a government official. The government plans to rope in celebrities, sportspersons, corporate leaders among others for the launch of Shramdaan under SHS.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)