Hyderabad Doctor Dies In Paragliding Crash In Himachal Pradesh

According to the doctor's sister, he was in Manali on a holiday. (Representational)

A Hyderabad-based doctor died during a para-gliding crash in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, according to authorities.

The man was identified as Chandra Shekar who worked as a physiotherapist at a local hospital in the ECIL area in Hyderabad.

According to Uma Maheshwari, sister of the man, Shekar was in Kullu Manali on a holiday since Thursday and was informed about the paragliding accident and his death on Saturday.

Chandra Shekar sustained severe injuries while the parachute operator who was with him in the paraglider suffered a fracture after the craft fell to the ground to the operator that took off from a hill in Kullu- Manali.

"My brother was immediately shifted to a local hospital but the doctors have declared him brought dead," said Uma Maheshwari.

She also sought the government's help in bringing back her brother's mortal remains to Hyderabad and also appealed for an ex-gratia to the family, since she said their entire family was dependent on him.

