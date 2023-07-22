Heavy Rain Floods Houses In Maharashtra District, Air Force Called In

Maharashtra's Yavatmal district has witnessed heavy rainfall for the past two days.

The Indian Air Force was called in to rescue people stranded in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district after two days of heavy rainfall. Two Indian Air Force's Mi-17 V5 choppers and the State Disaster Response Force team worked together to rescue the people stranded in the floods.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rescue operation underway by Indian Air Force in Yavatmal as several people are stranded in Anand Nagar village due to a flood in the area following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/iXDWptM582 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a tweet that 110 people trapped in Yavatmal have been rescued and shifted to a safe place.

"According to the information received from the Yavatmal district administration, all the 110 citizens trapped in Anandnagar Tanda in Mahagaon taluka have been evacuated and shifted to a safe place. The team completed the mission with the help of boats under the supervision of the Indian Air Force #SDRF . Congratulations to the entire team," Devendra Fadnavis said.

After two days of continuous rain, some 110 people were trapped in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district due to flood-like situation. The houses in the area were inundated and the roads were also severly waterlogged last night.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said in a tweet that several areas of Yavatmal district had received about 231 mm of rain.

One of the locals had told ANI, "It started raining heavily around midnight, and when we woke up in the morning, we saw our house submerged in water. Currently, the water has entered our house and our furniture including sofa, fridge, ration got submerged in the water. "

Several areas of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days resulting in a flood like situation. On Friday, train services were disrupted in Mumbai due to heavy downpour. The roads of Mumbai and adjoining areas were also severely waterlogged.

According to news agency ANI, the Regional Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in several districts including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.