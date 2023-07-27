Heavy Rain Batters Maharashtra's Thane, Knee-Deep Water In Several Areas

.The water entered several shops in the area and people were using buckets to remove water.

Heavy rain hit several parts of Maharashtra today, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.

Several areas in Thane were waterlogged with water even entering the railway station's premises. Visuals show people wading through knee-deep water and autorickshaw drivers pushing their vehicles on the inundated road.

This comes as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Thane and a red alert for Mumbai, Raigadh and Ratnagiri.

Mumbai and its suburbs have also been receiving heavy downpours since morning.

The weather bureau has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places, and the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 km/hr in the next 24 hours," as per the daily weather forecast issued this morning.

The heavy rain slowed down road traffic in Mumbai city and suburbs but services of local trains and BEST buses are normal with some delays, officials said.