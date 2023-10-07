Haryana Man Sentenced To Death For Raping, Impregnating Minor Daughter

The survivor also gave birth to a girl at the age of 16. (Representational)

A special POCSO court here has sentenced a man to death for raping his minor daughter for three years, a senior police official said on Saturday.

In the verdict announced on Friday, Special Judge Prashant Rana also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the man and directed the government/District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to pay the survivor a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh. The survivor has already been paid Rs 3 lakh and the remaining amount is pending, he said.

The survivor's mother had died and she was raped by her father for three years. When she became pregnant, she narrated her ordeal to her grandmother, District Attorney Vikas Sharma said.

The girl lodged a complaint at the women's police station here in October 2020. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered. The girl was 15 years old when the FIR was registered, he said.

The survivor also gave birth to a girl at the age of 16 and the child's DNA matched with the convict. The child has been adopted by an NGO, he added.

The court held the victim's father guilty of raping his daughter and awarded him capital punishment, Vikas Sharma said.

