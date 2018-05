Harish was hired by house owner Vinod Kumar, a school teacher, about eight months ago (Representational)

Two women were allegedly robbed and killed on Thursday by their domestic help at Hasanpur village, around 30 km from Ambala, police said. The accused identified as Harish, a migrant labourer, allegedly killed Raj Bala, 75 and her daughter-in-law Suman, 45, with an axe, the police said.Harish was hired by house owner Vinod Kumar, a school teacher, about eight months ago.The incident took place when Mr Kumar had gone to school. His mother and daughter were alone at their residence. When Vinod did not get any response to calls made to his wife, he asked his friend to go to his house. His friend found Vinod's mother and wife lying in pool of blood.Harish was arrested from Yamunanagar railway station where he was waiting for a train, the police said.