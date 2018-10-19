Haryana 7-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped While Returning From School

The man allegedly took the minor girl to the fields in Rewari and raped her.

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped while returning from school in Haryana's Rewari district.

The incident took place on October 16 when a 38-year-old man allegedly kidnapped the minor girl, took her to the fields nearby and raped her.

After reaching home, the girl, who was bleeding, fell on the floor. Narrating the incident to her mother, she said that she was in pain. Her mother, a migrant labourer, informed the police and they took the girl to the hospital for medical examination.

Rakesh Bhargav, member of Child Welfare Committee said that the girl and her parents were in trauma. "We spoke to them for about 3 hours. Their trauma subsided due to counseling," he said.

"The girl told us that a man used to often come and lovingly touch her. But on that day, when she returning from school, he took her away to the fields and raped her," Mr Bhargav added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satpal Kumar told ANI that the accused has been arrested. "After we received the rape complaint, we got the minor girl admitted to a trauma centre. The accused was identified and arrested. A case has been registered under relevant sections," he added.

The incident comes over a month after a 19-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and gang-raped while she was on her way to a coaching centre in the same district.