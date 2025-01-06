Haridwar School Students Open Fire In Air During Farewell. Video Is Viral

Students of a reputed school in Uttarakhand's Haridwar performed dangerous car stunts and fired shots in the air during their farewell party. A video of the students has gone viral on social media, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

In the video widely circulated on social media, around 70 students are seen in a convoy of cars. They had allegedly assembled near the BHEL stadium near Haridwar. Some can be seen performing stunts with their car and some fire gunshots in the air. Some of the students are even seen standing on the roofs of moving cars to record videos.

The police have filed a case under sections 223,125 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) as they are trying to identify the students based on the viral video.