Uttar Pradesh Woman Allegedly Kidnapped, Gang-Raped, Says Police

A police official said the woman has been sent for medical examination (Representational)

A woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Saturday.

According to DSP Hapur, Rajesh Singh, the woman got married on Friday.

"The woman got married on January 17 and went missing the following morning, following which her in-laws filed a missing case. She was found near a bank today morning, and was unable to say anything," Rajesh Singh told news agency ANI.

He said that the woman has been sent for medical examination.

Further investigation is underway.