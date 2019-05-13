Gujarat Man's Grand Wedding Had No Bride But A Heartwarming Story

Ajay Barot's wedding has everything as per Gujarati traditions, except a bride

It was like any other Gujarati wedding. The groom, sitting atop a horse wearing a golden sherwani, and a pink headgear, garlanded with red and white roses, led a grand procession as his friends, family and relative danced ahead. A day earlier mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were held and all the rituals were followed as per traditions. There was just one thing missing -- the bride.

The wedding ceremony for Ajay Barot, a 27-year-old with special needs, was held in Himmatnagar town of north Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, around 90 km north of state capital Gandhinagar. His family said that Ajay always wanted to have a wedding of his own and asked them about it each time he attended someone's weddings.

Ajay never got formal education and his family knew that finding a match for him would not be easy. His father Vishnubhai Barot works as a conductor with Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation.

"My son was diagnosed with learning disability and lost his mother at an early age. He used to enjoy the wedding procession of other people and asked us about his wedding. We were unable to answer his question as it was not possible to find a match for him," Ajay's father told news agency ANI.

"After talking to my family members, I decided to arrange a wedding procession for him so he feels like his wedding is being held and his dream comes true. I am very happy that I fulfilled my son's dream without thinking about what society would say," he said.

The family arranged a feast for nearly 800 people in a community hall near their residence and the whole wedding cost Rs 2 lakh.

Ajay is very fond of music, and dance, said his uncle Kamlesh. "He never misses any wedding in our village. After seeing my son's wedding in February, Ajay used to ask us about his own. When my brother came up with this idea, we all stood by him," he was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)

