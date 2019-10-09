10 Injured As Two Families In Gujarat Clash Over Love Affair, 20 Arrested

The situation in the area is now under control, the police said.

At least 10 people were injured when two families of Koli community clashed in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Wednesday, said police.

A preliminary probe has revealed that there was animosity between two the families over a love affair, said an official.

"Today's clash was a result of the love affair in these families," a police officer said.

"Although both the families had arrived at a compromise a few months ago, two members of the families had a quarrel over that issue today. Their fight turned violent after other relatives joined in and clashed," he said.

In a video of the incident shot on a mobile, some people can be seen hitting others using sticks, while some others can be see running to safety.

"Around 10 persons, including some women, sustained injuries in the incident. Some even suffered fractures. They were admitted to hospitals in Botad and Rajkot.

"To prevent any further flare-up, we detained around 20 persons. The situation is now under control in the area," said the officer, adding that police will soon file a case in the incident.

