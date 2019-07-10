Goa School Librarian Arrested For Thrashing Student, Fracturing Arm

School principal has asked the librarian to apologise (Representational)

A school librarian was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly beating a Class 8 student for wearing shoes to the school library, the police said.

Police Sub-Inspector Ajit Umarye of the Ponda police station told reporters that the accused Amit Sawant has been arrested under section 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 of the Goa Children's Act.

The student fractured his arm, after he slammed into a bench at the time of being allegedly assaulted by the librarian.

According to Srikrishna Desai, school head master in Ponda, the incident occurred as the librarian was angry with the student, who had entered the library with his shoes on.

"We had told the parents of the student that the librarian was in the wrong and would apologise to them," Desai said.

