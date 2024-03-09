Girl Attacked By Pack Of Stray Dogs In UP, Locals Come To Rescue

Locals claim the dogs in the area have attacked many people in the past.

In yet another incident of stray dog menace, a child was attacked by a pack of dogs outside her home in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

The girl was seen in CCTV footage being chased by five dogs. She ran across a road to save herself from the strays, but her attempt didn't work out. She fell on the ground and was dragged by the dogs until locals came to her rescue.

Locals claim the dogs in the Nagar Kotwali area of the city have attacked many people in the past.

The incident revives the debate over stray dogs, especially after the Delhi High Court observed that stray dogs are becoming a menace.

"The problem is people are coming in the vans and feeding the dogs. Because of that dogs have become too territorial and they attack anybody. They are becoming a menace for the pedestrians," the court had said.

The observation came after a one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after being attacked by stray dogs in Tughlakabad area of Delhi.

Attacks by stray dogs on pedestrians, especially children, have triggered concerns across cities. Animal lovers feeding the strays have also come under fire over such incidents.

In the National Capital Region, pets have also become a subject of aggressive confrontations in housing complexes, with pet owners clashing with their neighbours over whether dogs should be allowed in lifts or not.