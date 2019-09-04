Girl Allegedly Raped, Impregnated By 17-Year-Old In Jharkhand

The incident took place in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district for allegedly raping a teenage girl and impregnating her, the police said on Wednesday.

Menjari Birua, the officer-in-charge of women police station in Ramgarh, Menjari Birua said the mother of the teenage girl alleged that the boy had impregnated her.

The police arrested the boy on Tuesday and sent him to a probation home. They added that the case will be forwarded to the Juvenile Justice Board.

