Girl Allegedly Raped By Doctor, Held Captive For Days In Uttar Pradesh

The girl's family alleged that the police, instead of filing a complaint, tried to shut them down.

Cities | | Updated: November 12, 2018 01:50 IST
The doctor allegedly took her to his hospital on the pretext of hiring her as a help. (Representational)

Shahjahanpur: 

A girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Vinod Kushwah, allegedly took the girl to his hospital on the pretext of hiring her as a domestic help and held her captive in a small room for several days and raped her. When the girl escaped, she narrated the ordeal to her family.

The girl's family alleged that the police, instead of filing a complaint, tried to shut them down. 

"We have received a complaint from the family. The doctor who was treating their daughter took her to Farrukhabad and raped her. A case has been registered and the medical examination of the victim has been done," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) SC Shakya told news agency ANI. 
 

