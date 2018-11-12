Girl Allegedly Raped By Doctor, Held Captive For Days In Uttar Pradesh

The doctor allegedly took her to his hospital on the pretext of hiring her as a help. (Representational)

A girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Vinod Kushwah, allegedly took the girl to his hospital on the pretext of hiring her as a domestic help and held her captive in a small room for several days and raped her. When the girl escaped, she narrated the ordeal to her family.

The girl's family alleged that the police, instead of filing a complaint, tried to shut them down.

"We have received a complaint from the family. The doctor who was treating their daughter took her to Farrukhabad and raped her. A case has been registered and the medical examination of the victim has been done," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) SC Shakya told news agency ANI.

