Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped In Bihar, Accused Post Photos Online

Police said the girl was raped over 10 days ago but they did not know till the photos went online.

A girl was allegedly gang raped in Bihar's Begusarai by men who took then took pictures of the heinous act on their phones and circulated them on social media, police said.

Police said they came to know about the rape after the pictures online. They said the accused had threatened the girl to kill her family members if she spoke about the incident.

One of the accused tried to molest the girl again. Police said the family was reluctant to report the matter, but they later registered a complaint.

"All the five people named in the FIR are residents of the same village. They have fled after getting to know about the complaint against them, We are carrying out search operations to arrest them," police said.