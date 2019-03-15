French Couple, Lost While Trekking In Garhwal Himalayas, Rescued: Cops

The couple lost track of the route midway following after it snowed in the area. (Representational)

A French couple who lost their way while trekking in the Garhwal Himalayas were rescued by a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team on Friday, police said.

Alexander, 28, and Kloyi, 29, had gone for a trek on the Chaubatta-Deoriatal route from Guptkashi in Rudraprayag district a few days ago but lost track of the route midway following after it snowed in the area. The couple sent a distress message to a guide who informed the police on Thursday.

A rescue team of the SDRF was sent to the route from Rudraprayag on Friday morning and managed to locate the couple near Deoriatal in the afternoon.

"The couple had lost the way and were very tired. We are bringing them back now," said Inspector General Sanjay Gunjyal, the head of the SDRF team.

