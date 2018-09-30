Four People Dead After Consuming Illicit Liquor In Jharkhand

Bodies were sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been initiated, a cop said.(Representational)

Four persons died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Jharkhand, the police said today.

The incident took place at Hatma locality on Saturday night under the jurisdiction of Gonda police station in Ranchi city, the police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation has been initiated, a police officer said.

The excise department also started an investigation and arrested one person in connection with the incident, the district administration said in a statement.

During raids, excise department officers seized a huge quantity of foreign liquor and country-made liquor from Hatma area, the statement said.

Those dead have been identified as Ashok Ram (70), Vijay Mirdha (43), Pintu Sharma (28) and Bilu Mirdha (54), and all were residents of Hatma locality, the statement added.

