Former member of parliament and NCP leader Ganesh Dudhgaonkar was arrested by Parbhani police in Maharashtra on Monday in a case of alleged land grabbing and cheating.

He was produced before a local court which remanded him in three-day police custody, said police inspector Ramrao Gadekar.

Ganesh Dudhgaonkar and some others are accused of trying to usurp a plot of land belonging to a housing society of teachers of Dnyanopasak College in the city.