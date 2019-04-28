Five Wedding Guests Killed After Mini Van Rams Into Truck In Assam

Four members of the bride's family died on the spot (Representational)

Five people were killed and 13 others injured when a maxi van carrying wedding guests dashed against a stationary truck in Assam's Dhubri district on Saturday, the police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway 31 in Gauripur town when the group was returning from the reception of a wedding on Friday night.

Five people - four members of the bride's family and the handyman of the vehicle - died on the spot, the police said.

The 13 injured people were admitted to a hospital in the city and a nursing home at Cooch Behar in neighbouring West Bengal.

The condition of most of the injured was stated to be serious, the police said.

