Five Wedding Guests Killed After Mini Van Rams Into Truck In Assam

The accident occurred on National Highway 31 in Gauripur town when the group was returning from the reception of a wedding on Friday night.

Cities | | Updated: April 28, 2019 00:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Five Wedding Guests Killed After Mini Van Rams Into Truck In Assam

Four members of the bride's family died on the spot (Representational)


Dhubri, Assam: 

Five people were killed and 13 others injured when a maxi van carrying wedding guests dashed against a stationary truck in Assam's Dhubri district on Saturday, the police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway 31 in Gauripur town when the group was returning from the reception of a wedding on Friday night.

Five people - four members of the bride's family and the handyman of the vehicle - died on the spot, the police said.

The 13 injured people were admitted to a hospital in the city and a nursing home at Cooch Behar in neighbouring West Bengal.

The condition of most of the injured was stated to be serious, the police said.

For more Cities news, click here



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Five killed in AssamRoad accident13 Injured

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AvengersThanos gauntletElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL Tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................