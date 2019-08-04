Five Children Kidnapped In Bihar's Bhagalpur

An operation to rescue the children has been launched. (Representational)

Five children were allegedly kidnapped on Saturday in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar, triggering protest by residents.

According to district police officers, a gang of criminals disguised as kanwariyas kidnapped the children from Lakhanpur village under the Bath police station and fled in an Omni van.

The children were playing near a road, eyewitnesses said.

The area police station officers refused to say any more in this connection.

The agitated villagers staged a protest and demanded safe return of the children.

Bhagalpur range IG Vikash Vaibhab has alerted all police stations in Bhagalpur and neighbouring Munger districts. An operation to rescue the children has been launched.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.