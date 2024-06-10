Fire Breaks Out At BJP Office In Gujarat Due To Shot Circuit, No Casualties

The reason ascertained for the fire is a short circuit.

A massive fire erupted at the Bharatiya Janata Party's office near the Kasak Circle area in Bharuch on Monday.

Reportedly, the fire had erupted in a complex's second floor, on which the BJP's office was situated.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A fire broke out at the BJP office in Bharuch due to a short circuit. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/fFzOP37cXn — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

Till now, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Upon receiving the information, the officials from the fire department immediately rushed to the spot with fire tenders to douse the fire.

Speaking with ANI, the Fireman at Bharuch Municipality, Shailesh Sasiya said, "At around 10.30 am on Monday, a fire case had been reported in the BJP's office which is situated in a complex's second floor, near Kasak Circle area in the city."

Upon receiving the information, we, with our team and fire tenders, immediately rushed to the spot and made efforts to douse the fire. No causalities have been reported in the fire," he added.

