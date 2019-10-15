Massive Fire At Plastic Factory In Gujarat's Kutch, No Casualty

Several fire engines tried to control fire that broke out at a plastic factory in Gujarat's Kutch.

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Gujarat's Kutch on Monday night. Several fire engines tried to control it.

The fire gutted goods worth crores of rupees. The property was also damaged.

However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident as of now.

