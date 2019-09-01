Farmer Thrashed And Hanged By 6 Men In Bihar; Wife Attacked: Police

The farmer's said she suspected their neighbours were behind the atttack. (Representational)

A group of men allegedly beat up a 40-year-old farmer, hanged him from a tree and assaulted his wife in Bihar's Gaya district today, the the police said.

Siyasharan Yadav was attacked while he and his wife were working in the fields, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nagendra Singh said.

"Six men beat up the farmer, hung him from a tree. His wife tried to put up a fight and cried for help but nobody came. She suffered blows and watched helplessly as the attackers killed her husband," he added.

"A complaint has been filed on the basis of the wife's statement. She alleged that the couple had a feud with a neighbouring family for many years and she suspected they were behind the attack," the police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.