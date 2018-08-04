Factory Producing 'Fake' Dabur Oil Raided In UP's Mathura, 1 Arrested

Around 1,200 bottles of oil, a packing machine and 20,000 stickers of Dabur were recovered from Ajai Nagar-based factory and its go down last night.

August 04, 2018
A factory in UP's Mathura district, making fake Dabur oil, was raided by the police (Representational)

Mathura: 

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday claimed to have busted a factory allegedly producing fake Dabur oil and arrested one person in connection with the incident in Mathura district.

Around 1,200 bottles of oil, a packing machine and 20,000 stickers of Dabur were recovered from Ajai Nagar-based factory and its go down last night, a police official said.

The raid was conducted on the complaint of Jeetu Sharma, the manager of a Dabur factory, the official said, adding that the illegal factory was run by a local named Chatar Singh.

"We have been receiving complaint about this bogus factory. However, after collecting relevant information, police was requested to conduct a raid," the manager said.

An investigation is being carried out. More details awaited.

