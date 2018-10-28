Explosion In Pakur Court's Store Room, No Casualties

The blast was reported in the store room of the courtroom. (Representational)

An explosion took place in the store room of the Pakur court on Saturday but there was no report of any casualty, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police, Pakur, Sailendra Prasad Barnwal said that three/four jars containing liquid were kept along with other materials in the 'maalkhana' (store room) on the third floor of the court and one of the jars exploded during the day.

There was no injury to anyone, but window panes were shattered under the impact of the blast, police said.

The jars were seized in 1981 and kept in the maalkhana, the SP said, adding experts have been informed to test the liquid materials in the jars.