The youth has been identified as Sai Krishna Kumar, a native of Ranchi and an engineering student of BITS college in Bokaro.

Cities | | Updated: December 18, 2018 14:48 IST
Engineering Student Swept Away By Currents While Swimming In Sea In Puri

Police said the boy was pulled inside the sea after he fell into a current in the water.


Puri: 

An 18-year-old engineering student on Tuesday went missing while taking bath in the sea in Puri, police said.

The youth has been identified as Sai Krishna Kumar, a native of Ranchi and an engineering student of BITS college in Bokaro.

Police said the boy was pulled inside the sea after he fell into a current in the water. Of the five students, Sai went deep into the sea and was swept away by strong currents.

The local lifeguards, fire brigade personnel and police have failed to trace the boy, said Sea Beach Police station, Inspector Biswamohan Senapati.

